DENVER — Spring has officially arrived and the summer concert season in Colorado is about to heat up.
The lineup of artists set to perform during Denver Botanic Garden's 2019 Summer Concert Series has been unveiled.
The concerts will take place at the UMB Bank Amphitheater at Denver Botanic Gardens on York Street, in one of the nation's top botanic gardens in an unrivaled setting of beauty and ambiance.
2019 Summer Concert Series at Denver Botanic Gardens:
- Wed. June 12 - Boz Scaggs: Out of the Blues Tour
- Mon. July 1 - Ziggy Marley
- Mon. July 8 - The Mavericks and Los Lobos
- Thurs. July 18 - Michael McDonald
- Wed. July 24 - Gipsy Kings
- Mon. Aug. 5 - Double Vision Revisited featuring Bob James, David Sanborn & Marcus Miller
- Tues. Aug. 6 - JJ Grey & Mofro and Jonny Lang
- Thurs. Aug. 8 - Indigo Girls
- Mon. Aug. 12 - Judy Collins
- Tues. Aug. 13 - An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt
- Sun. Aug. 18 - Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
- Mon. Aug. 19 - Calexico/Iron & Wine
- Sun. Aug. 25 - José González
Members of the Denver Botanic Gardens will have early ticket access beginning the week of April 1.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 9 at 10 a.m. at Concerts.BotanicGardens.org.
