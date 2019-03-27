DENVER — Spring has officially arrived and the summer concert season in Colorado is about to heat up.

The lineup of artists set to perform during Denver Botanic Garden's 2019 Summer Concert Series has been unveiled.

The concerts will take place at the UMB Bank Amphitheater at Denver Botanic Gardens on York Street, in one of the nation's top botanic gardens in an unrivaled setting of beauty and ambiance.

2019 Summer Concert Series at Denver Botanic Gardens:

Wed. June 12 - Boz Scaggs: Out of the Blues Tour

Mon. July 1 - Ziggy Marley

Mon. July 8 - The Mavericks and Los Lobos

Thurs. July 18 - Michael McDonald

Wed. July 24 - Gipsy Kings

Mon. Aug. 5 - Double Vision Revisited featuring Bob James, David Sanborn & Marcus Miller

Tues. Aug. 6 - JJ Grey & Mofro and Jonny Lang

Thurs. Aug. 8 - Indigo Girls

Mon. Aug. 12 - Judy Collins

Tues. Aug. 13 - An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt

Sun. Aug. 18 - Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

Mon. Aug. 19 - Calexico/Iron & Wine

Sun. Aug. 25 - José González

Members of the Denver Botanic Gardens will have early ticket access beginning the week of April 1.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 9 at 10 a.m. at Concerts.BotanicGardens.org.

RELATED | Who's playing Red Rocks in 2019?

RELATED | Who's coming to Denver Pop Culture Con in 2019?

RELATED | Who's playing Fiddler's Green in 2019?

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS