Denver Botanic Gardens cancels 2020 summer concert series

Randy Newman, DeVotchKa, Chris Botti and more were scheduled to perform at Denver Botanic Gardens UMB Bank Amphitheater in 2020.

DENVER — Denver Botanic Gardens has canceled its 2020 Summer Concert Series.

Randy Newman, DeVotchKa, Jesse & Joy, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Chris Botti, and José González were some of the artists scheduled to visit the York Street gardens this summer.

The Denver Botanic Gardens said the summer cancelation is due to safety measures taken to combat the spread of COVID-19.

"Thank you for being our friends as we journey down this long and winding road," said Brian Vogt, Denver Botanic Gardens CEO. "Don’t stop thinking about tomorrow when concerts return to the Gardens."

"Denver Botanic Gardens and Swallow Hill Music look forward to, and are preparing for, the day when music is again in full bloom at the Gardens," said a statement on Denver Botanic Gardens' website.

Thursday, June 11 - Jesse & Joy

Tuesday, June 16 - Mary Chapin Carpenter

Friday, July 10 - DeVotchKa

Wednesday, July 29 - Chris Botti

Tuesday, Aug. 4 - José González

Wednesday, Aug. 5 - Amadou & Mariam + Blind Boys of Alabama and Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Monday, Aug. 10 - The Dead South

Monday, Aug. 17 - An Evening with Randy Newman

In 2019, Denver Botanic Gardens hosted more than 30,000 live music lovers at its York Street location.

