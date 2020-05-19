Denver Botanic Gardens cancels 2020 summer concert series

DENVER — Denver Botanic Gardens has canceled its 2020 Summer Concert Series.
Randy Newman, DeVotchKa, Jesse & Joy, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Chris Botti, and José González were some of the artists scheduled to visit the York Street gardens this summer.
The Denver Botanic Gardens said the summer cancelation is due to safety measures taken to combat the spread of COVID-19.
"Thank you for being our friends as we journey down this long and winding road," said Brian Vogt, Denver Botanic Gardens CEO. "Don’t stop thinking about tomorrow when concerts return to the Gardens."
"Denver Botanic Gardens and Swallow Hill Music look forward to, and are preparing for, the day when music is again in full bloom at the Gardens," said a statement on Denver Botanic Gardens' website.
- Thursday, June 11 - Jesse & Joy
- Tuesday, June 16 - Mary Chapin Carpenter
- Friday, July 10 - DeVotchKa
- Wednesday, July 29 - Chris Botti
- Tuesday, Aug. 4 - José González
- Wednesday, Aug. 5 - Amadou & Mariam + Blind Boys of Alabama and Ladysmith Black Mambazo
- Monday, Aug. 10 - The Dead South
- Monday, Aug. 17 - An Evening with Randy Newman
In 2019, Denver Botanic Gardens hosted more than 30,000 live music lovers at its York Street location.
