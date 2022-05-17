Denver Botanic Gardens' summer concert series lineup

DENVER — The music is returning to Denver Botanic Gardens this summer.
The garden's annual Summer Concert Series has eight concerts scheduled this summer beginning June 12. The decades-long tradition is returning after a two-year hiatus.
The concerts will take place at the UMB Bank Amphitheater at Denver Botanic Gardens on York Street, in one of the nation's top botanic gardens.
Denver Botanic Gardens says its summer concerts "offer an unrivaled ambiance of thousands of blooming plants and the crystal clear music of some of the world's most sought-after artists."
2022 Summer Concert Series at Denver Botanic Gardens
- Sunday, June 12 - DeVotchKa - sold out
- Wednesday, June 29 - Keb' Mo' Band - sold out
- Thursday, July 7 - Mary Chapin Carpenter with John Craigie
- Wednesday, July 13 - Monsieur Periné
- Tuesday, July 19 - Corinne Bailey Rae with MALIA - sold out
- Sunday, July 24 - Judy Collins with Chatham County Line
- Tuesday, July 26 - Chris Botti
- Wednesday, July 27 - The Mavericks - sold out
Tickets are on sale now at Concerts.BotanicGardens.org.
Evenings al Fresco will be held this summer on Mondays and Wednesdays in June and August from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. with local musicians and small ensembles performing throughout the Garden’s York Street location.
