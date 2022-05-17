Denver Botanic Gardens' summer concert series lineup

DeVotchKa, Chris Botti and more will perform at Denver Botanic Gardens' UMB Bank Amphitheater in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The music is returning to Denver Botanic Gardens this summer.

The garden's annual Summer Concert Series has eight concerts scheduled this summer beginning June 12. The decades-long tradition is returning after a two-year hiatus.

The concerts will take place at the UMB Bank Amphitheater at Denver Botanic Gardens on York Street, in one of the nation's top botanic gardens.

Denver Botanic Gardens says its summer concerts "offer an unrivaled ambiance of thousands of blooming plants and the crystal clear music of some of the world's most sought­-after artists."

2022 Summer Concert Series at Denver Botanic Gardens

Sunday, June 12 - DeVotchKa - sold out

Wednesday, June 29 - Keb' Mo' Band - sold out

Thursday, July 7 - Mary Chapin Carpenter with John Craigie

Wednesday, July 13 - Monsieur Periné

Tuesday, July 19 - Corinne Bailey Rae with MALIA - sold out

Sunday, July 24 - Judy Collins with Chatham County Line

Tuesday, July 26 - Chris Botti

Wednesday, July 27 - The Mavericks - sold out

Tickets are on sale now at Concerts.BotanicGardens.org.

Evenings al Fresco will be held this summer on Mondays and Wednesdays in June and August from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. with local musicians and small ensembles performing throughout the Garden’s York Street location.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.