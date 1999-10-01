Stanley Cup Final forces move of two Ball Arena concerts

Two concerts are moving dates so Ball Arena can host the Stanley Cup Final.

DENVER — The National Hockey League (NHL) has booked the Stanley Cup Final at arenas in Colorado and Florida forcing two concerts in Denver to shift dates.

Carin Leon and Chris Stapleton concerts planned at the home of the Colorado Avalanche, Ball Arena, have moved to clear the arena for playoff hockey.

Carin Leon's concert in Denver, scheduled for Saturday, June 18, has been rescheduled to Oct. 23, 2022.

Chris Stapleton’s show at Ball Arena scheduled for Friday, June 24, will now take place on Sunday, June 26.

Chris Stapleton was originally scheduled to perform at Ball arena in summer 2020. That concert was postponed two years until 2022. Stapleton's other show in Denver, scheduled for Saturday, June 25, will not be affected.

All previously purchased tickets to Leon's and Stapleton's performances will be valid for the new dates.

The Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning begin the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver on Wednesday, June 15.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

