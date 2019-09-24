DENVER — Denver's newest music venue is quickly becoming one of the most popular concert stops for musicians in Colorado.

The Mission Ballroom, which opened in August 2019 in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood, has had a stacked concert lineup as fans and artists discover the new venue's charms and features.

Built and operated by concert promoter AEG Rocky Mountains, the creators of the Mission Ballroom say their goal was to make it the “best club this town’s ever seen.”

Shows are being announced at the Mission Ballroom in 2020. Here's who will be visiting the Denver venue in 2020. We'll add to this list as more are announced.

January 11 - The Infamous Stringdusters featuring Michael Travis & Jason Hann of the String Cheese Incident, Trout Steak Revival

February 29 - Pepper, The Expendables, The Movement, Kash’D Out, The Elovaters

March 6 - Justin Moore with special guest Tracy Lawrence

March 13 - Keane with special guests

March 20 - Grace Porter

RELATED | Here's who's playing Denver's Mission Ballroom in 2019

The Mission Ballroom is located along Brighton Boulevard, between 40th and 43rd streets, at North Wynkoop, a new 14-acre mixed-use project.

The venue can accommodate 2,200 to 3,950 guests, allowing at least half of the capacity to have access to seating.

Some shows at Mission Ballroom will use a new ticketing program called "Mission Fair Ticketing," concert promoter AEG Presents says.

The system, designed to give equal access for tickets to all fans, will utilize a registration system. AEG Presents said automated ticket-buying programs and ticket brokers will be unable to buy blocks of tickets.

AEG Presents stated the "cutting-edge method is accessible and straightforward, and more fair than traditional ticketing platforms," adding that there will be no specific time and place one must be to buy a ticket, guests will not have to constantly refresh a web browser, nor stand in line.

RELATED | AEG’s bid to ‘build the best club’ Denver’s ever seen

PHOTOS | Denver's Mission Ballroom to open in August 2019 Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado

"Everyone who wants a ticket has an equal chance of obtaining one, and the process is user-friendly," the concert promoter noted.

Not all events at Mission Ballroom will use the Mission Fair Ticketing system and shows using it will be clearly noted.

To learn more about ticketing and to purchase tickets to shows, visit missionballroom.com.

RELATED | Some of Gary Shapiro's favorite Colorado music venues that aren't Red Rocks

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS