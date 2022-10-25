Dermot Kennedy adds Red Rocks show to US tour

Dermot Kennedy will bring "The Sonder Tour" to Colorado next May.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MORRISON, Colo. — Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy is set to play a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre next spring.

Dermot Kennedy will bring his 28-date tour run to Red Rocks on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Tickets for the Sonder Tour go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

The Sonder Tour

Sat, May 06 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue, May 09 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Wed, May 10 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

Fri, May 12 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Mon, May 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wed, May 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Fri, May 19 – Las Vegas, NV – Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sat, May 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue, May 23 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion

Wed, May 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Fri, May 26 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sat, May 27 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

Tue, May 30 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center

Wed, May 31 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Fri, Jun 02 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

Sat, Jun 03 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Tue, Jun 06 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Wed, Jun 07 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion

Fri, Jun 09 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Sat, Jun 10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sun, Jun 11 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

Tue, Jun 13 – Washington DC – The Anthem

Wed, Jun 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri, Jun 16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mon, Jun 19 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Arts Center

Tue, Jun 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Baby’s All Right (300 people)

⬇️

Music Hall of Williamsburg (800)

⬇️

Irving Plaza (1,200)

⬇️

Brooklyn Steel (3,000)

⬇️

Kings Theatre (4,000)

⬇️

Radio City (6,000)

⬇️

And now Madison Square Garden!!! pic.twitter.com/BjXUV7JDby — Dermot Kennedy (@DermotKennedy) October 24, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.