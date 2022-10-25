Dermot Kennedy adds Red Rocks show to US tour

MORRISON, Colo. — Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy is set to play a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre next spring.
Dermot Kennedy will bring his 28-date tour run to Red Rocks on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Tickets for the Sonder Tour go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.
The Sonder Tour
- Sat, May 06 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Tue, May 09 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
- Wed, May 10 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium
- Fri, May 12 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
- Mon, May 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Wed, May 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
- Fri, May 19 – Las Vegas, NV – Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- Sat, May 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- Tue, May 23 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion
- Wed, May 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
- Fri, May 26 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
- Sat, May 27 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
- Tue, May 30 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center
- Wed, May 31 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
- Fri, Jun 02 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
- Sat, Jun 03 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
- Tue, Jun 06 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
- Wed, Jun 07 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion
- Fri, Jun 09 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- Sat, Jun 10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Sun, Jun 11 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell
- Tue, Jun 13 – Washington DC – The Anthem
- Wed, Jun 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Fri, Jun 16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- Mon, Jun 19 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Arts Center
- Tue, Jun 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.
Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.
