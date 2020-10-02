MORRISON, Colo. — Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy is set to play a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer.

Known best for his 2019 single “Outnumbered,” Kennedy will bring his The Without Fear North American Tour to Colorado on August 6, 2020.

He will be joined by special guests Bishop Briggs and Mallrat. Doors for the show open at 6 p.m., with music starting at about 7 p.m.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com and AXS.com.

"Dermot Kennedy’s rapid rise is nothing short of astounding," tour producer LiveNation said. "In two short years, he has gone from playing his first US club show at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn, NY to announcing his debut at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, along with his longest North American tour to date."

Dermot Kennedy’s debut album, WITHOUT FEAR, was released on October 4, 2019.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders, and astounding views.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

Dermot Kennedy

LiveNation

