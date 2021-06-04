Diplo is coming to Red Rocks this summer

Red Rocks' summer concert calendar continues to grow with a pair of shows announced for May.

MORRISON, Colo. — DJ, songwriter and record producer Diplo is joining the 2021 Red Rocks summer concert season.

Diplo announced he'll be performing at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre for two shows next month. Diplo will be joined by Sidepiece at the famed venue on Wednesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 13.

Tickets for the two all-ages concerts go on sale Wednesday, April 7 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849. Prices range from $52.80 to $89.75 plus applicable service charges.

"Red Rocks, I'm back next month for 2 shows with Sidepiece," the 42-year-old producer posted on Twitter.

Red Rocks announced last week that it received permission from the state to open at a 2,500 capacity this month, with the potential to allow more people at shows if COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Denver Arts and Venues, said Red Rocks has gone through the Five-Star Certification process. This means concert attendees should expect protocols like masks and social distancing.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders, and astounding views.

