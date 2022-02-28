The Chicks are headed back to Colorado on new US tour

The country music trio was previously known as the Dixie Chicks.

AURORA, Colo. — The Chicks are hitting the road for a new summer tour.

Previously known as the Dixie Chicks, the country music trio of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer begin the new tour in St. Louis on June 14.

The band will make a Colorado stop on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 with special guest Jenny Lewis.

Tickets to see The Chicks go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices for the all-ages concert range from $60 to $170 plus service fees.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Excited to announce our 2022 tour! 💕 We can’t wait to see you all again! We’ll be joined by @PattyGMusic* and @jennylewis^ at select dates. Tickets on sale Friday, March 4th at 10am local. https://t.co/YvCDw0ndHJ#CHX2022 pic.twitter.com/WNG6DOUUVg — The Chicks (@thechicks) February 28, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

