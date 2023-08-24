DJ Snake announces Red Rocks concert

The Red Rocks concert schedule has another late-season addition.

MORRISON, Colo. — The kids might be going back to school, but the concert season isn't over. Another artist has added a last-minute concert performance at Colorado's most famous venue.

DJ Snake announced he'll perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The French music producer and DJ will be joined by Knock2 and What So Nat at the 6 p.m. concert.

Ticket sales for the all-ages show begin Friday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Concerts at Red Rocks are scheduled through Sunday, Nov. 12, when Of the Trees with Barclay Crenshaw, Yheti, kLL sMTH, and The Librarian close out the 2023 season.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

