Keanu Reeves' band to visit 3 Colorado cities

Reunited for the first time in more than two decades, Dogstar is hitting the road for a U.S. tour.

DENVER — Keanu Reeves is taking his rock band on a cross-country tour.

Dogstar — which formed in the 1990s and reunited in May at Napa Valley's BottleRock festival — will visit three cities in Colorado on the new tour.

Composed of vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse, and Reeves on bass, Dogstar will perform in Denver, Boulder, and Aspen this month.

Dogstar's 25+ date tour begins Aug. 10 in Hermosa Beach, California. The band will also make stops in Japan in September.

"WE ARE BACK!!!" the group wrote on Instagram.

"We are so excited to reintroduce Dogstar with our new single, 'Everything Turns Around,'" Dogstar said in a press release. "It feels like a fun summer song to us. It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter. It's one of our favorite songs to play live and can't wait to share it on our upcoming tour."

Dogstar 2023 tour

8-10 Hermosa Beach, CA - Saint Rocke

8-11 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

8-12 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

8-15 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

8-17 Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

8-18 Boulder, CO - The Fox Theatre

8-19 Aspen, CO - Belly Up

8-22 Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre

8-23 Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre

8-24 San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

8-26 Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall

8-27 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

8-28 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

9-05 Osaka, Japan - Zepp Namba

9-06 Yokohama, Japan - KT Zepp

9-07 Yokohama, Japan - KT Zepp

11-30 Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

12-03 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

12-05 Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre

12-07 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

12-08 Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

12-09 Toronto, Ontario - Lee's Palace

12-11 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

12-12 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

12-14 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

12-15 Washington, D.C. - Howard Theatre

12-16 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

12-18 Charlotte, NC - The Underground

12-19 Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

12-20 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

