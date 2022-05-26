Doja Cat drops out of Denver stadium concert

The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Tour will still visit Empower Field in August.

DENVER — Doja Cat will not be performing at a planned Denver stadium concert this summer.

The singer and rapper announced on social media that she will leave The Weeknd's upcoming After Hours Til Dawn Tour so she can recover from surgery on her tonsils.

The Weeknd will perform at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver for the first time ever on Thursday, Aug. 18. A replacement for Doja Cat has not yet been announced.

“Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap,” tweeted Doja Cat. “The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can't wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y'all.”

In previous tweets, Doja Cat said her tonsils became infected after drinking wine and vaping following a cut.

The Weeknd had been scheduled to play Ball Arena in July 2020 before that show was moved to July 2021 and later moved to February 2022 before ultimately being canceled.

This 2022 stadium tour marks the first time The Weeknd will be touring his album "After Hours" whose hit single “Blinding Lights” was named the new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit “The Twist.”

Tour organizers said The Weeknd's stadium tour "will see his most ambitious production to date reflecting the creative journey that continues to unfold for both these albums, creating worlds within worlds as we have all been watching unfold in various television performances, music videos and short films bringing these first two pieces of his trilogy to life."

