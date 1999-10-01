x
Doja Cat announces Colorado arena concert

Special guests Ice Spice and Doechii will join "The Scarlet Tour'' across select dates.

DENVER — After canceling a performance at Empower Field last summer, Grammy Award winner Doja Cat is coming back to Denver this fall.

Doja Cat announced her 24-date “The Scarlet Tour” on Friday. Her first North American Arena tour will launch Oct. 31 in San Francisco before wrapping Dec. 13 in Chicago.

The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Friday, Nov. 10.

Ice Spice and Doechii will join “The Scarlet Tour” as special guests across select dates.

Fans can register for tickets through Sunday, June 25, at 10 p.m. PT. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presales starting Wednesday, June 28.

A limited number of tickets will be available during a general on sale starting Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.

Doja Cat had been scheduled to open for The Weeknd at Empower Field at Mile High in August 2022, but dropped out so she could recover from surgery on her tonsils.

Last week, Doja released her new track, “Attention.”

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Doja Cat arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

DOJA CAT TOUR DATES

  • Tue Oct 31 San Francisco, CA
  • Thu Nov 02    Los Angeles, CA
  • Fri Nov 03      Las Vegas, NV
  • Sun Nov 05    San Diego, CA
  • Mon Nov 06   Anaheim, CA
  • Wed Nov 08  Phoenix, AZ 
  • Fri Nov 10      Denver, CO   
  • Mon Nov 13   Austin, TX  
  • Wed Nov 15  Houston, TX  
  • Thu Nov 16    Dallas, TX 
  • Sun Nov 19    Atlanta, GA 
  • Tue Nov 21    Miami, FL  
  • Fri Nov 24      Tampa, FL 
  • Sun Nov 26    Charlotte, NC 
  • Mon Nov 27   Washington, DC
  • Wed Nov 29  Brooklyn, NY 
  • Thu Nov 30    Newark, NJ
  • Sat Dec 02     Boston, MA 
  • Mon Dec 04   Columbus, OH 
  • Thu Dec 07    Minneapolis, MN 
  • Fri Dec 08      Omaha, NE
  • Sun Dec 10    Detroit, MI 
  • Mon Dec 11   Toronto, ON
  • Wed Dec 13   Chicago, IL

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Doja Cat attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in 2023.

