Doja Cat announces Colorado arena concert

DENVER — After canceling a performance at Empower Field last summer, Grammy Award winner Doja Cat is coming back to Denver this fall.

Doja Cat announced her 24-date “The Scarlet Tour” on Friday. Her first North American Arena tour will launch Oct. 31 in San Francisco before wrapping Dec. 13 in Chicago.

The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Friday, Nov. 10.

Ice Spice and Doechii will join “The Scarlet Tour” as special guests across select dates.

Fans can register for tickets through Sunday, June 25, at 10 p.m. PT. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presales starting Wednesday, June 28.

A limited number of tickets will be available during a general on sale starting Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.

Doja Cat had been scheduled to open for The Weeknd at Empower Field at Mile High in August 2022, but dropped out so she could recover from surgery on her tonsils.

Last week, Doja released her new track, “Attention.”

The Scarlet Tour 🩸 pic.twitter.com/H2bFOb0Y7H — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) June 23, 2023

DOJA CAT TOUR DATES

Tue Oct 31 San Francisco, CA

Thu Nov 02 Los Angeles, CA

Fri Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV

Sun Nov 05 San Diego, CA

Mon Nov 06 Anaheim, CA

Wed Nov 08 Phoenix, AZ

Fri Nov 10 Denver, CO

Mon Nov 13 Austin, TX

Wed Nov 15 Houston, TX

Thu Nov 16 Dallas, TX

Sun Nov 19 Atlanta, GA

Tue Nov 21 Miami, FL

Fri Nov 24 Tampa, FL

Sun Nov 26 Charlotte, NC

Mon Nov 27 Washington, DC

Wed Nov 29 Brooklyn, NY

Thu Nov 30 Newark, NJ

Sat Dec 02 Boston, MA

Mon Dec 04 Columbus, OH

Thu Dec 07 Minneapolis, MN

Fri Dec 08 Omaha, NE

Sun Dec 10 Detroit, MI

Mon Dec 11 Toronto, ON

Wed Dec 13 Chicago, IL

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.



