Dom Dolla adds Red Rocks concert to 2023 tour

The Australian house music producer headlined Red Rocks for the first time in April.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MORRISON, Colo. — After making his Red Rocks headlining debut earlier this year, house music producer Dom Dolla will return to the famous Colorado venue in 2023.

Dom Dolla will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, April 21, 2023.

Tickets for the all-ages concert are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $45 to $95.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

NEW SHOW: @domdolla heats up spring at #RedRocksCO on April 1, 2023 🔥 Tickets on sale Friday, Oct. 14 at 10am MT! pic.twitter.com/RfpsjvOWpA — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) October 10, 2022

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.