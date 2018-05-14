Drake announced on Monday that his next tour will make a stop in Colorado.

Drake and collaborators Migos will perform at Pepsi Center in Denver on Saturday, July 28.

The ‘Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour' launches July 26 in Salt Lake City and will include 41 dates.

Tickets for the Pepsi Center concert go on sale Friday, May 18 at 10 a.m. at AltitudeTickets.com, LiveNation.com and by phone at 303-893-TIXS.

American Express card members can purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 15 at 10 a.m.

