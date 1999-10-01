Drake adds Colorado to US tour

Drake is touring for the first time since headlining the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Canadian rapper and singer Drake added 12 new dates to his 2023 world tour Monday morning.

The "It's All A Blur" tour now has new shows in Columbus, Memphis, Austin and Charlotte, bringing the total number of concerts to 54.

One of the new additions to the tour is a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Friday, Sept. 8.

The tour will also feature rapper 21 Savage.

"It’s All A Blur" marks Drake’s return to touring since headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018. In the last five years, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent in collaboration with 21 Savage.

Tickets for the new dates will be available starting with Cash App Card and Sprite presales beginning Wednesday, April 26.

Beginning Wednesday, April 26, at 12 p.m., Cash App Card holders can unlock the earliest access by using the first nine digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale, and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card.

A Sprite presale will take place on Thursday, April 27, starting at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. at sprite.com.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale Friday, April 28, at 12 p.m. at drakerelated.com.

‘IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR

Thu Jun 29 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sat Jul 01 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Jul 09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *

Sat Jul 15 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Thu Jul 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Jul 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sun Jul 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Tue Aug 01 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 03 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Tue Aug 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Wed Aug 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Aug 19 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

Tue Aug 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Sep 02 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Wed Sep 06 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Fri Sep 08 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon Sep 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thu Sep 14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center +

Fri Sep 15 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center +

Sun Sep 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center +

Mon Sep 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center +

Wed Sep 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +

Fri Sep 22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Mon Sep 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena +

Tue Sep 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena +

Thu Sep 28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center +

Fri Sep 29 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center +

Sun Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Mon Oct 02 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Thu Oct 05 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

Sun Oct 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

* 21 Savage not on this date.

+ Rescheduled dates.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.