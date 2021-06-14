Dropkick Murphys, Rancid announce outdoor Denver concert

DENVER — Dropkick Murphys and Rancid are hitting the road together for the first time since 2017.
The co-headlining "Boston To Berkeley II Tour" will bring Dropkick Murphys and Rancid to Colorado on Friday, Oct. 1. The punk music stalwarts will be joined by The Bronx for an outdoor concert at Denver's Mission Ballroom.
Tickets for the all-ages Colorado concert go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18 at AXS.com. General admission tickets are $50 in advance and day-of tickets are $60, plus applicable service fees.
The Boston To Berkeley II Tour, which was originally scheduled for 2020, will now run from Aug. 10 to Oct. 16, 2021.
"Can’t wait to get back out there and kick the touring door open again. This is a great lineup, and we are gonna take the country by storm," said Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey.
"Looking forward to hitting the road with the Dropkick Murphys again for the second edition of our Boston To Berkeley Tour," said Rancid’s Tim Armstrong. "Our good buddies The Bronx will be joining us on tour as well. See ya in the pit!"
