Dropkick Murphys, Rancid announce outdoor Denver concert

DENVER — Dropkick Murphys and Rancid are hitting the road together for the first time since 2017.

The co-headlining "Boston To Berkeley II Tour" will bring Dropkick Murphys and Rancid to Colorado on Friday, Oct. 1. The punk music stalwarts will be joined by The Bronx for an outdoor concert at Denver's Mission Ballroom.

Tickets for the all-ages Colorado concert go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18 at AXS.com. General admission tickets are $50 in advance and day-of tickets are $60, plus applicable service fees.

The Boston To Berkeley II Tour, which was originally scheduled for 2020, will now run from Aug. 10 to Oct. 16, 2021.

"Can’t wait to get back out there and kick the touring door open again. This is a great lineup, and we are gonna take the country by storm," said Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey.

"Looking forward to hitting the road with the Dropkick Murphys again for the second edition of our Boston To Berkeley Tour," said Rancid’s Tim Armstrong. "Our good buddies The Bronx will be joining us on tour as well. See ya in the pit!"

So stoked to announce we’re joining @DropkickMurphys and @Rancid for their second edition of the Boston To Berkeley Tour from August 10 – October 16! Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10am local time - https://t.co/6xbKll4sJP 👊 pic.twitter.com/aDsXjXGbBf — The Bronx (@bronxovision) June 14, 2021

Looking forward to hitting the road with the @DropkickMurphys again for the second edition of our Boston To Berkeley Tour. Our good buddies @bronxovision will be joining us on tour as well. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 18th. See ya in the pit! pic.twitter.com/hyZrAhV4Xq — RANCID (@Rancid) June 14, 2021

