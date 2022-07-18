Dustin Lynch to headline autumn concert at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Fiddler's Green is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Dustin Lynch will headline an autumn concert at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.

The country music star will headline the amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Lynch will be joined by Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, Corey Kenty, Avery Anna, and Jordan Fletcher at the show, hosted by Denver's 98.5 KYGO.

Tickets for the all-ages concert go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $25 to $100 plus applicable service fees.

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

Get ready for Tracy and Fizz's Hoobajoob! Dustin Lynch, Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, Corey Kent, Avery Anna, and Jordan... Posted by 98.5 KYGO on Monday, July 18, 2022

