Dustin Lynch to headline 2023 Denver Barn Party

The outdoor venue at Denver's Ruby Hill Park hosts both free and ticketed concerts each year.

DENVER — Country music star Dustin Lynch will perform at Levitt Pavilion this autumn.

Lynch will headline the 2023 Denver Barn Party on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Lynch will be joined by Blackjack Billy at the concert at Denver's Ruby Hill Park.

Presented by AEG Presents and Denver Children’s Foundation, Denver Barn Party will benefit at-risk and disadvantaged youth in Denver.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Levitt Pavilion, in Denver's Ruby Hill Park, offers open lawn seating in a natural bowl with city views. The venue hosts 50 free concerts annually with local, regional, national, and international acts, providing a relaxed and open lawn setting, local food vendors, state-of-the-art sound and lighting, and an easily accessible location near public transportation and bike paths.

