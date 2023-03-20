Country music legends to team for Denver concert

Both artists are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

DENVER — A pair of country music legends will team for a summer concert in Colorado.

Dwight Yoakam and Emmylou Harris will perform Sunday, June 11, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver.

Concert promoter AEG Presents Rocky Mountains on Monday announced that tickets for the summer performance will go on sale Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Based in Denver's Ruby Hill Park, the outdoor Levitt Pavilion offers open lawn-seating in a natural bowl with city views. Levitt Pavilion can host up to 18,000 people in its open lawn seating for their free concerts and 7,500 for ticketed concerts.

Earlier this month, Levitt Pavilion announced the return of its free summer concert series. Fusion band Fishbone will kick off the venue's sixth year of free concerts on Saturday, May 6.

Etana, Son Little, The Slakcers, and The Wailing Souls are among the first of several concert announcements that will help fill out the concert series from May to the end of September.

This will be Levitt's second year utilizing a Meyer Panther sound system that debuted in 2022.

For more information about tickets, visit levittdenver.org.

a couple of legends in the house at levitt pavilion on june 11 - @DwightYoakam & @EmmylouSongbird ✨✨



tix on sale fri at 10a 🎸 — AEGPresentsRM (@AEGPresentsRM) March 20, 2023

