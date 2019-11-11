DENVER — Country music legend Dwight Yoakam has announced his return to the Centennial State in 2020.

Yoakam will headline a concert at Denver's new Mission Ballroom on Thursday, March 12 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com for between $60 and $130 plus fees.

Yoakam, a 21-time Grammy Award nominee, has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide.

The Mission Ballroom, which opened in August 2019 in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood, has had a stacked concert lineup as fans and artists discover the new venue's charms and features.

Built and operated by concert promoter AEG Rocky Mountains, the creators of the Mission Ballroom say their goal was to make it the “best club this town’s ever seen.”

Here's who will be playing the Denver venue in 2020.

