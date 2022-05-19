Echo & the Bunnymen bring their gloomy 80s post-punk to the Ogden Theatre

Echo & the Bunnymen will be making 20 stops on their 2022 summer tour.

DENVER, Colorado — British 80s post-punk band Echo & the Bunnymen are celebrating 40 years of music with a 20-stop tour across the United States planned for late summer.

The band, known for hits like "The Killing Moon," " Lips like Sugar" and "Bring on the Dancing Horses," has announced a stop at Denver's Ogden Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.

"I can’t wait for this upcoming tour of America and Toronto. It will be a continuation of the U.K. tour we did in February/March of this year which was my favorite ever tour," announced Echo & the Bunnymen singer Ian McCulloch on the band's Facebook page.

Tickets for Echo & the Bunnymen's show go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. and can be found at AXS.com.

The band has released 13 albums over its 40-year career. The band's first album, "Crocodiles," came out in 1980 and the most recent, "The Stars, the Oceans & the Moon," was released in 2018.

> Watch the video for Echo & the Bunnymen's 1984 song "The Killing Moon" from the album "Ocean Rain" below:

If you just can't get enough 80's music, here are some other shows that may be of interest:

Bauhaus at the Mission Ballroom on Tuesday, May 25. Tickets can be found at AXS.

Tears for Fears at Levitt Pavilion on Sunday, May 29. Get tickets from Ticketmaster.

Howard Jones at the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday, June 29. AXS has tickets.

The Psychedelic Furs at Mission Ballroom on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Get tickets from AXS.

The FIXX at the Ogden Theatre on Sunday, June 26. Go to AXS for tickets.

