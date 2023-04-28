Ed Sheeran announces intimate Colorado theater concert

The singer will release a new album called “ - ” on May 5 before his stadium tour.

DENVER — Ed Sheeran has announced an "intimate" theater show in Denver, the night before he is scheduled to play at Empower Field at Mile High.

Sheeran announced Friday the “- Tour” (pronounced “subtract tour”) will play 14 cities across the United States.

The small-theatre tour will make a Denver stop at Paramount Theatre on Friday, Aug. 18, with support from Ben Kweller.

Sheeran will use Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology to help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets. Registration opens on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. ET and closes on Sunday, April 30, at 11:59 p.m. Fans can register online here.

The Verified Fan ticket sale officially begins Tuesday, May 2, at 10 a.m.

Last year, Sheeran announced his summer 2023 stadium tour will come to Denver's Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Aug. 19. The “+ - = ÷ x” stadium concert also features special guests Khalid and Cat Burns.

Jury selection began Monday in a trial that mashes up Sheeran's song “Thinking Out Loud” with Marvin Gaye's “Let's Get It On.”

The heirs of Ed Townsend, Gaye's co-writer of the 1973 soul classic, sued Sheeran, alleging the English pop star's hit 2014 tune has “striking similarities” to “Let's Get It On” and “overt common elements” that violate their copyright.

Sheeran testified Thursday in a packed New York courtroom, even playing his guitar at the request of his lawyers.

A new four-part documentary “Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All” will begin streaming on Disney+ starting May 3.

Sheeran’s new album " – " will be released May 5.

