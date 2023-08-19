x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Colorado Music

Ed Sheeran announces Colorado stadium concert

The North American stadium tour features 21 stops, beginning in May 2023.

More Videos

DENVER — Ed Sheeran is bringing his 2023 summer concert tour to the Mile High City. 

The "+–=÷x Tour" will stop at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

Sheeran will be joined by special guests Khalid and Cat Burns. 

The North American stadium tour features 21 stops, beginning May 6, 2023.

A Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale signup runs through Sunday, Oct. 9. Registration closes at 8 p.m. The ticket presale opens Wednesday, Oct.12 at 10 a.m. 

American Express Card Members can access tickets beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 12 p.m. through Thursday, Oct. 13, at 10 p.m. prior to the general on-sale.

General public ticket sales starting on Friday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. MST. All tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

“+ - = ÷ x Tour” is the first major tour to support “=,” Sheeran's latest full-length album, which debuted at No. 1 in 2021.

RELATED: Broncos fans react after Melvin Gordon's 4th fumble in 4 games

RELATED: When and where to see the leaves change in Colorado

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOSColorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out