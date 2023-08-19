Ed Sheeran announces Colorado stadium concert

The North American stadium tour features 21 stops, beginning in May 2023.

DENVER — Ed Sheeran is bringing his 2023 summer concert tour to the Mile High City.

The "+–=÷x Tour" will stop at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

Sheeran will be joined by special guests Khalid and Cat Burns.

The North American stadium tour features 21 stops, beginning May 6, 2023.

A Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale signup runs through Sunday, Oct. 9. Registration closes at 8 p.m. The ticket presale opens Wednesday, Oct.12 at 10 a.m.

American Express Card Members can access tickets beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 12 p.m. through Thursday, Oct. 13, at 10 p.m. prior to the general on-sale.

General public ticket sales starting on Friday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. MST. All tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

“+ - = ÷ x Tour” is the first major tour to support “=,” Sheeran's latest full-length album, which debuted at No. 1 in 2021.

