DENVER — Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Zach Williams will perform at Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park on Saturday, July 25.

The Christian rock artist is the first performer announced for the 2020 summer concert season.

Williams' concert at the Denver theme park is free with a season pass or day admission ticket.

William's "Chain Breaker" garnered a No.1 spot on the Christian Airplay Radio chart, iTunes Christian Songs chart and SoundScan Christian/Gospel Digital Tracks chart, among others, according to Elitch Gardens.

Six shows and more names will be released as the season inches closer, according to Elitch Gardens.

The park will open to the public on Saturday, April 18 for its 130th-consecutive year of operation.

For additional information on Elitch Gardens’ Concert Series, visit ElitchGardens.com/Concerts.

