Elton John adds Denver concert to farewell tour

The 'Rocket Man' is adding new dates to the 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour,' including a concert at Ball Arena in November.

DENVER — Elton John is returning to the Mile High City next month for a concert as part of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour.'

The 'Rocket Man' will perform his 15th concert in Denver at Ball Arena on Friday, November 4.

Fans can sign up on EltonJohn.com for pre-sale, which begins Thursday, Oct. 20 at noon and continues through Sunday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m., and more information can be found on Elton John's website.

There are 11 remaining concerts left on the tour's North American schedule including the newly added Colorado concert:

Friday, October 21, 2022 - BC Place in Vancouver, BC

Saturday, October 22, 2022 - BC Place in Vancouver, BC

Saturday, October 29, 2022 - Alamodome in San Antonio, TX

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 - Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV

Friday, November 4, 2022 - Ball Arena in Denver, CO

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 - Petco Park in San Diego, CA

Friday, November 11,2022 - Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ

Saturday, November 12, 2022 - Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ

Thursday, November 17, 2022 - Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

Saturday, November 19, 2022 - Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

Sunday, November 20, 2022 - Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

The five-year tour's final performance is scheduled to take place in Stockholm, Sweden on July 8, 2023.

Ball Arena is home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth. The venue opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999.

The arena, which opened with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion, seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Pepsi Center hosts more than 250 events each year.

