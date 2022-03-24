Who's playing Empower Field this summer?

Crowds of 55,000+ are expected back at stadium concerts this summer in Denver.

DENVER — Colorado's summer concert season could be bigger than ever before.

Five national tours have secured dates at Empower Field Mile High this summer with crowds larger than 55,000 expected in attendance.

Country Music Awards (CMA) Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will launch his stadium tour at Denver's football field in May. Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd, Foo Fighters and Kenny Chesney also will bring their huge cross-country tours to the Mile High City.

Country music superstar Luke Combs will launch his first-ever headlining stadium tour at Empower Field on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Special guests featured at the concert include Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade.

Combs has thirteen No. 1 songs on the country music charts since 2016 and had seven chart-topping singles from his 2019 album "What You See Is What You Get."

Denver, Seattle & Atlanta, I’m pumped to announce I’ll be heading y’all’s way in 2022! Join/login to my fan club at https://t.co/RzSYEvromx to receive pre-sale registration info (info also emailed to members).

General on sale Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 AM local venue time. pic.twitter.com/XAxb1GEEqW — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) November 12, 2021

Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and John Frusciante are embarking on a massive global stadium tour this year.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers kick off the tour in Europe in June before moving to North American in mid-July. The band's 19-date stadium tour in North America begins Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High.

HAIM and Thundercat will appear as special guests at the Denver performance.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers recently reunited with guitarist John Frusciante. The 2022 tour will be the first with Frusciante in 15 years, according to Rolling Stone.

Eight-time Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney will return to Denver this summer after postponing his concert dates in 2020 and 2021.

The "Here and Now 2022" stadium tour will make a stop at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Chesney has announced a new lineup of performers for the Colorado concert: Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce.

The "Chillaxification 2020 Tour" was originally planned for Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, before being moved to Saturday, July 31, 2021. Tickets for the 2020 and 2021 concerts will be honored at this summer's concert.

Fresh off induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Foo Fighters are hitting the road for a tour of North America.

The rock band will perform at stadium concert at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

After canceling a long-planned performance at Ball Arena, The Weeknd will play an even larger concert in the Mile High City this summer.

The Weeknd will perform at Empower Field at Mile High for the first time on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

Doja Cat will join The Weeknd at the "After Hour Til Dawn" stadium tour date.

The Super Bowl LV halftime show performer had been scheduled to play Ball Arena in July 2020 before that show was moved to July 2021 and later moved to February 2022 before ultimately being canceled.

Tour organizers said The Weeknd's stadium tour "will see his most ambitious production to date reflecting the creative journey that continues to unfold for both these albums, creating worlds within worlds as we have all been watching unfold in various television performances, music videos and short films bringing these first two pieces of his trilogy to life."

AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN WORLD TOUR // LEG 1 : NORTH AMERICA. TICKETS ON SALE MARCH 10 : https://t.co/OgBYRWPYOV pic.twitter.com/gKlCrSJK9f — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 3, 2022

