Eric Church to make Denver stop on 55-date tour

Eric Church is using his tour to promote vaccine education in a new PSA.

DENVER — A country music superstar has announced his return to live touring.

Eric Church revealed Wednesday "The Gather Again Tour" will kick off this autumn and visit 55 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The tour will stop at Ball Arena in Denver on Friday, Oct. 15.

Tickets for the Colorado tour date go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. at EricChurch.com.

For the first time in his career, Church said he will adopt an in-the-round set up, with the stage at the center of each arena floor in order to accommodate as many fans as possible.



> Above video: Ohio K9 sings along to Eric Church.

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and current ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee, Eric Church said he wants to make the most of the long-awaited opportunity to “gather again."

“It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You’ve got to get needles in arms,” Church told Billboard.

“I just want to play shows,” said Church. “Politics’ job is to divide – that’s how you win elections. Those things that unite us are music and sports. The times when, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or whatever, you throw your arm around the person next to you. We need that. I need that.”

Church will appear in an upcoming PSA promoting vaccine education, set to premiere during the Academy Of Country Music Awards broadcast on Sunday, April 18, where Church will also perform a song off his forthcoming "Heart & Soul" triple album project.

Church is a seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner and 10-time Grammy Award nominee.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.