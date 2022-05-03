Here's the Fiddler's Green concert lineup this summer

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, located near the Denver Tech Center, is ready for the 2022 summer season.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and Orchard in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

Show announcements have been trickling in for the 2022 season. Here's the Fiddler's concert schedule announced so far:

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

