Here's the Fiddler's Green concert lineup this summer

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.
With a capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and Orchard in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.
Show announcements have been trickling in for the 2022 season. Here's the Fiddler's concert schedule announced so far:
- Saturday, May 7 - Jammin De Mayo: Sir Mix-A-Lot, Stevie B, Jody Watley, Montell Jordan, Lisa Lisa, Exposé, The Jets, Tag Team, 69 boyz, Rob Base, JJ FAD, Candyman
- Friday, June 3 - Slightly Stoopid, 311, Stick Figure, The Movement Jakob Nowell
- Friday, June 10 - AJR, BoyWithUke
- Saturday, June 18 - KS 107.5 Summer Jam: Russ, YG, Vince Staples, Cordae, Jnr Choi, Buddy, Kendra Jae, Trev Rich x TheyCallHimAP
- Saturday, June 25 - I Love The 90s: Vanilla Ice, All-4-One, Kid ’n Play, Coolio, Tone Loc, Young MC
- Saturday, July 2 - 98.5 KYGO Birthday Bash: Chris Young, Walker Hayes, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wade, Callista Clark
- Tuesday, July 19 - James Taylor & His All-Star Band
- Friday, July 22 - Boyz II Men with the Colorado Symphony
- Friday, July 29 - Little Feat: Waiting for Columbus Tour with Hot Tuna Acoustic
- Saturday, July 30 - Dispatch, O.A.R., G. Love
- Tuesday, Aug. 2 - Backstreet Boys
- Friday, Aug. 5 - Yacht Rock Revue
- Tuesday, Aug. 9 - Coheed and Cambria, Dance Gavin Dance, MOTHICA
- Saturday, Aug. 13 - Lost 80's Live: A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, The English Beat, Naked Eyes, Missing Persons, Stacey Q, Animotion, Dramarama, Tommy Tutone, Musical Youth
- Saturday, Aug. 20 - Punk in Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival: NOFX, Pennywise, Circle Jerks, The Suicide Machines, Adolescents, T.S.O.L., Dwarves, The Bridge City Sinners, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, PKEW PKEW PKEW, Cheap Perfume, All Waffle Trick
- Saturday, Aug. 27 - Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, Bush
- Monday, Aug. 29 - Sammy Hagar & The Circle, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, The Rick Lewis Project
- Wednesday, Aug. 31 - Jack Johnson, Ziggy Marley
- Thursday, Sept. 1 - Jack Johnson, Ziggy Marley
- Friday, Sept. 9 - Dave Matthews Band
To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.
