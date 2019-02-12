MORRISON, Colo — Platinum-selling rock band Five Finger Death Punch will return to the Centennial State in 2020.

The second leg of Five Finger Death Punch's U.S. headlining tour will stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, April 27, 2020 with special guests Papa Roach, I Prevail, and Ice Nine Kills.

Tickets for the Colorado performance go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com, LiveNation.com, or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. at CitiEntertainment.com.

Five Finger Death Punch's long-awaited eighth studio album, F8, will be released on Feb. 28, 2020 and is available for pre-order now.

RELATED: Who's playing Red Rocks in 2020?

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

PHOTOS | Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado Red Rocks at Sunrise, near Denver Colorado, during Winter Hiking Trail at Red Rocks Park in Morrison, Colorado Red Rocks Amphitheater at sunrise, near Denver Colorado. Hiking Trail at Red Rocks Park in Denver, Colorado The bench seats at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado. Surrounded by beautiful geological formations, it's one of the best concert venues in the world. Hiking Trail at Red Rocks Park in Denver, Colorado Hiking Trail at Red Rocks Park in Morrison, Colorado Walkway to Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Colorado Rock Formation at Red Rocks Park in Denver, Colorado Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Coloradon in winter Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Coloradon in winter Morrison Road, looking West from the backside of Mount Morrison. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Coloradon in winter Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Coloradon in winter creation rock at red rocks park Colorado creation rock at red rocks park Colorado. Red Rocks Amphitheatre before an outdoor concert near Morrison, Colorado. This is a main attraction for residents and visitors to Denver. From Morrison, Colorado. The view West just after sunset. An aerial view of Red Rocks Amphitheatre, in Morrison, Colorado.

RELATED: A look at holiday decorations inside the Colorado Governor's Mansion

HOLIDAY GUIDE: Everything you need to know about celebrating the holidays in Colorado

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories from 9NEWS