MORRISON, Colo — Platinum-selling rock band Five Finger Death Punch will return to the Centennial State in 2020.
The second leg of Five Finger Death Punch's U.S. headlining tour will stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, April 27, 2020 with special guests Papa Roach, I Prevail, and Ice Nine Kills.
Tickets for the Colorado performance go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com, LiveNation.com, or by phone at 888-929-7849.
Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. at CitiEntertainment.com.
Five Finger Death Punch's long-awaited eighth studio album, F8, will be released on Feb. 28, 2020 and is available for pre-order now.
Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.
Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.
