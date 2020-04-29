Five Points Jazz Festival to go virtual this May

The event will showcase performances from local jazz bands, comedy, poets, community members and other entertainment.

DENVER — The annual Five Points Jazz Festival in Denver will be held virtually in 2020.

The historic music festival will be presented virtually on Saturday, May 16 by Rocky Mountain Public Media, Rocky Mountain PBS, KUVO Jazz and The Drop.

The 2020 event will showcase music performances from local jazz bands, comedy, poets, community members and other entertainment including Dianne Reeves, Hazel Miller, Ben Markley Big Band, Ritmo Jazz Latino, The CCJA JazzArts Messengers (students of Colorado Conservatory of the Jazz Art), JoFoKe aNem, Ron Miles Quartet, Venus Cruz & The 5 Pointers, Josh Blue, Denver Comedy Lounge, Bobby LeFebre, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Ginger White Brunetti, Candi Cdebaca, hosts Tamara Banks, Arturo Gomez, Carlos Lando, Nikki Swarn (a.k.a. Amerykah Jones), and more.

ABOVE VIDEO: Swallow Hill musicians adapt to coronavirus

“For nearly 20 years, the Five Points Jazz Festival has celebrated the music, culture and roots of this historic neighborhood,” Hancock said. “The Five Points Jazz Festival is truly in the spirit of Denver’s Cultural vision – bringing accessible and inclusive art, culture and creativity to the people of Denver. Even though we won’t be able to celebrate together in person this year, through this virtual medium, we are able to gather as a music-loving community and connect with people who may not have typically been able to attend.”

PHOTOS | Five Points Jazz Festival in Denver, Colo. 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

The event will be presented as a television broadcast on Rocky Mountain PBS from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 16 and as a two-hour radio show from 8 to 10 p.m. on KUVO JAZZ 89.3 FM, KUVO.org and ArtsandVenues.com/5PJF.

The two-hour video broadcast will also be presented on the Denver Arts & Venues, Rocky Mountain PBS and KUVO social media channels.

KUVO JAZZ will play segments from past festivals all day on Saturday, May 16 to celebrate the festivities. Rocky Mountain PBS will rebroadcast the program on May 22 from 8 to 10 p.m.

"This is a city-wide event that has grown in popularity and attendance, and it’s like a coming-out party for music lovers of all ages. The best way to keep the party going is for all of us to get together, bringing the festival into your home, connecting you to our Five Points neighbors and to people throughout the city.” said Carlos Lando, general manager of KUVO Jazz. “We are especially pleased that the entire state will be part of the Five Points Jazz Festival this year!”