Flogging Molly, Violent Femmes book Denver concert

The popular Irish-American seven-piece Celtic punk band is returning to Colorado this fall.

DENVER — Celtic punk rock band Flogging Molly has announced a return to the Centennial State.

Tickets for the performance at Denver's Mission Ballroom are set to go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Open to concertgoers 16 and older, general admission tickets are $50. VIP tickets are $75 plus service fees.

The Mission Ballroom opened in August 2019 in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood. Built and operated by concert promoter AEG Rocky Mountains, the creators of the Mission Ballroom say their goal was to make it the “best club this town’s ever seen.”

We're excited to announce our return to the stage this fall for a special co-headline tour across the US with the legendary @violentfemmes, and special guests @GimmeGimmeDivas & @thickinbrooklyn! Tickets & VIP Packages go on-sale this Friday, June 25 at https://t.co/Ha5rx4eXRM. pic.twitter.com/93yUOB7qZI — Flogging Molly (@floggingmolly) June 22, 2021

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.