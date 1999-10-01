Florence and the Machine announce Colorado arena concert

The tour will celebrate the release of Florence Welch’s forthcoming fifth album 'Dance Fever.'

DENVER — Florence + the Machine has announced a new run of concerts this year with stops planned at New York City's Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Oct. 1, 2022.

Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast and Wet Leg will join as support on select dates throughout the tour.

American Express card members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, March 29 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, March 31 at 10 p.m.

General ticket sales begin Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

The tour will celebrate the release of Florence Welch’s forthcoming fifth album "Dance Fever," out May 13.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Warrior Way

