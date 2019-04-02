MORRISON, Colo. — After performing at the iconic Grandoozy festival last fall, Florence + the Machine has announced a return to Colorado.

Florence + the Machine will headline a concert at Red Rock Amphitheatre on Monday, May 20, 2019.

The "High as Hope Tour" performance also features Christine and the Queens.

General ticket sales begin Friday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. at LiveNation.com, AXS.com or by phone at 1-888-929-7849.

Citi cardmembers can get early ticket access beginning Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. at CitiPrivatePass.com .

Getty