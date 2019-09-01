Country rock duo Florida Georgia Line will stop in Colorado on their latest summer tour, the band announced Wednesday morning.

The "Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour" will perform at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Friday, September 13.

Country rock duo Dan + Shay will open all shows on the tour and country singer Morgan Wallen will also be performing.

Tickets for the Fiddler's Green concert go on sale Friday, Jan. 25 at AXS.com. Fans wanting pre-sale information and access can sign up here.

Florida Georgia Line's fourth album "Can’t Say I Ain’t Country" arrives Friday, Feb. 15.

