Country music duo cancels Denver concert, US tour due to coronavirus

Florida Georgia Line had been scheduled to perform at Ball Arena this fall.

DENVER — Florida Georgia Line have canceled their 29-date "I Love My Country Tour" that was scheduled to launch Sept. 24.

Florida Georgia Line cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the cancellation. Refunds will be automatically issued to ticketholders.

The country music duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, who had recently reunited after a break for solo work, were set to bring the new tour to Denver's Ball Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

“We were hopeful we could get back on the road this fall, and are so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe,” Hubbard said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate that we have to cancel but we hope y’all understand. We love our fans and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right.”

The fall concert tour, named after a song off the band's latest album, was to featured Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin as opening acts.

“Everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us,” Kelley said. “To our fans, band, crew, and all of the venues around the country, thank you for your love and support! We couldn’t do what we do without you, and we hope we can all do our part to bring live music back soon.”

Last week, Garth Brooks also canceled five of his stadium concerts this year.

Florida Georgia Line were to play a concert in Denver with Kenny Chesney at Empower Field at Mile High in 2020, but that concert was postponed until 2021 and then later moved to 2022. Florida Georgia Line will not be part of Chesney's rescheduled stadium show in 2022.

While we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us. We’re so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we love y’all and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right. pic.twitter.com/pSJSHVYzUS — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) August 20, 2021

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999 with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.