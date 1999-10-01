'I Love My Country Tour': Florida Georgia Line is coming to Colorado

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will perform at Ball Arena in 2021.

DENVER — Florida Georgia Line is back together and ready to hit the road once again.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, reunited after a brief break for solo work, will headline the "I Love My Country Tour" starting in September.

The 29-date tour, named after a song off the band's latest album, features Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin as opening acts.

Florida Georgia Line will headline a concert at Denver's Ball Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.

Tickets for the Ball Arena date go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Florida Georgia Line's Official Fan Club will have ticket access beginning Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m.

Florida Georgia Line had scheduled their return to Denver for an Empower Field at Mile High concert with Kenny Chesney in 2020, but that concert was moved to 2021 and then later moved to 2022. Florida Georgia Line will not be part of the rescheduled stadium show in 2022.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999 with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

