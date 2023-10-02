Foo Fighters announce Colorado stadium concert

Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters will play Colorado's largest stadium with Pretenders and Mammoth WVH.

DENVER — Foo Fighters announced a massive run of summer stadium concerts Monday morning.

The new leg of the "Everything or Nothing at All Tour" kicks off with the band’s return to New York’s Citi Field for the first time since 2015 and will see Foo Fighters host 12 stadium dates.

The tour will include a Denver stop at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Aug. 3, with special guests Pretenders and Mammoth WVH.

General ticket sales begin Friday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. local time at foofighters.com.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Oct. 5, at 10 p.m. local time at citientertainment.com.

Support on the various dates will come from Pretenders, The Hives, Mammoth WVH, Amyl and The Sniffers, Alex G and L7. See below for a full list of dates and details.

The first 2024 U.S. Shows Announced for Everything or Nothing At All Tour!!!



Public on sale is Friday, October 6th at 10am local time. More to come...



Tickets to all upcoming shows here: https://t.co/00T9ExQAnu#FF2024 pic.twitter.com/1cx71o5UcT — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) October 2, 2023

FOO FIGHTERS U.S. STADIUM DATES 2024

Wednesday, July 17 — New York NY — Citi Field *

Friday, July 19 – New York NY — Citi Field #

Sunday, July 21 – Boston MA — Fenway Park #

Tuesday, July 23 - Hershey PA — Hersheypark Stadium #

Thursday, July 25 - Cincinnati OH — Great American Ballpark *

Sunday, July 28 - Minneapolis MN — Target Field **

Saturday, August 3 - Denver CO — Empower Field at Mile High *

Wednesday, August 7 - San Diego CA — Petco Park $

Friday, August 9 – Los Angeles CA — BMO Stadium #

Sunday, August 11 – Los Angeles CA — BMO Stadium %

Thursday, August 16 – Portland OR — Providence Park Soccer Stadium %

Saturday, August 18 – Seattle WA — T-Mobile Park %





* Pretenders & Mammoth WVH Support

** Pretenders & L7 Support

# The Hives & Amyl and The Sniffers Support

$ The Hives & Alex G Support

% Pretenders & Alex G Support

