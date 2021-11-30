Foo Fighters announce Denver stadium concert

Foo Fighters will be giving the people a lot more of what they want in 2022.

DENVER — Fresh off induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Foo Fighters are hitting the road for a tour of North America.

Foo Fighters will kick off a summer tour May 15 in Pennsylvania. The 18-date trek will continue through August with stops in Colorado, North Carolina, New York, Minnesota, California and more.

The rock band will perform at stadium concert at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

Special guests for the summer concerts will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the newly-announced shows will be on sale to the public Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com and foofighters.com.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 12 p.m. ET until Thursday, Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. local time at citientertainment.com.

FOO FIGHTERS LIVE IN NORTH AMERICA 2022

Tickets are on sale Friday, Dec. 3rd at 10am local time.

Watch your inbox for pre-sale details!

Pre-sales start TODAY!https://t.co/FCmtxn4srM#FF2022 pic.twitter.com/tU2hov24yc — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) November 30, 2021

Foo Fighters 2022 Tour

5/14 – The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA

5/20 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC

5/24 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

7/17– Citi Field – New York, NY

7/19 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY

7/22 – Rogers Centre – Toronto, ON

7/24 – Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

7/27 – Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, ME

7/29 – Osheaga Festival – Montreal, QC

8/1 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN

8/3 – Huntington Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN

8/6 – Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO

8/8 – USANA Amphitheater – Salt Lake City, UT

8/10 – Big Sky Events Arena - Big Sky, MT

8/13 – T-Mobile Park – Seattle, WA

8/18 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

8/20 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

