LL Cool J to headline hip-hop celebration tour in Colorado

DENVER — Grammy Award winner LL Cool J will headline a new arena tour that will serve as a celebration of hip-hop culture.

"The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live" will visit dozens cities across the United States this summer as hip-hop celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

All dates will feature collaborative live performances from LL Cool J, The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip.

The Denver date will feature LL Cool J, The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim, Big Boi, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Rick Ross, and DJ Z-Trip.

The bill also boasts a rotating cast of Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, Rick Ross and more.

Unlike the traditional “opening act – headliner” format, tour organizers said the show will be a nonstop musical mash up with performances interwoven within one continuous musical set backed by The Roots.

The tour will mark LL Cool J’s first headline arena tour in 30 years.

"I’m excited to be on my first Arena tour in 30 years," LL Cool J said. "It’s proof that our culture is more viable than ever. Get ready for some non stop beats and rhymes. See you this summer!"

General ticket sales begin Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

