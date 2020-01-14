MORRISON, Colo. — Three legendary rock acts are coming to Colorado.

"The Juke Box Heroes Tour 2020" will bring Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 22.

Tickets for the Colorado concert go on sale Friday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. A ticket presale begins Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.

“We can’t wait to hit the road with our good friends Kansas and Europe and bring all our biggest hits to cities across the country,” said Foreigner's Mick Jones. “We always have such a good time together, and combined we share some of the greatest songs in rock and roll. We are so excited to see our fans from coast to coast, and plan to make this summer our most epic tour yet!”

The Juke Box Heroes Tour is set to launch July 9 in Albuquerque and wrap in September in Austin.

“We look forward to touring with Foreigner," said Kansas. "It has been nearly 10 years since both bands have done a full tour together. That run was a blast, and we are excited to get started this summer. The bands and the crews get along great, and we’ll all be working tougher to perform an exceptional show for the fans.”

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

