Foreigner, Loverboy to play downtown Denver concert

DENVER — The end is in sight for Foreigner.

The band behind "I Want To Know What Love Is," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded" and "Juke Box Hero" announced a farewell tour on Monday.

The final final tour is set to kick off July 6, 2023, in Atlanta. The tour will feature special guest Loverboy.

The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 18 at LiveNation.com.

"Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels Like The First Time’ and today we are launching one last worldwide tour," Foreigner leader Mick Jones. "We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. The tour will start this summer in America and we hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years. While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere."

"The time has come. We have more or less lived our lives on the road for almost eighteen years," Foreigner singer Kelly Hansen said. "We have always strived to give you our best and we intend to finish this the same way. Foreigner has a brilliant and increasingly demanding catalogue of songs to sing and I refuse to give them less than they deserve. So, we’re going to finish strong. I want to make it very clear how grateful and appreciative we are to our audiences all over the world who have supported this band. I’m sure there may be occasions when we’ll do some special appearances, but I think the time is coming for us to live off the road. Thank you all so much!"

Thu July 6 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat July 8 West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sun July 9 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue July 11 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre

Fri July 14 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Tue July 18 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Wed July 19 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri July 21 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat July 22 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Mon July 24 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Tue July 25 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri July 28 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat July 29 Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Tue August 1 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed August 2 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach

Fri August 4 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sat August 5 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue August 8 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Wed August 9 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri August 11 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat August 12 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mon August 14 Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed August 16 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri August 18 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater

Sun August 20 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Mon August 21 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater

Wed August 23 Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

Thu August 24 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Weds August 30 Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater

Fri September 1 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat September 2 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

Sun September 3 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

