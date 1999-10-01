Foreigner, Loverboy to play downtown Denver concert

DENVER — The end is in sight for Foreigner.
The band behind "I Want To Know What Love Is," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded" and "Juke Box Hero" announced a farewell tour on Monday.
The final final tour is set to kick off July 6, 2023, in Atlanta. The tour will feature special guest Loverboy.
The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 18 at LiveNation.com.
"Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels Like The First Time’ and today we are launching one last worldwide tour," Foreigner leader Mick Jones. "We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. The tour will start this summer in America and we hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years. While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere."
"The time has come. We have more or less lived our lives on the road for almost eighteen years," Foreigner singer Kelly Hansen said. "We have always strived to give you our best and we intend to finish this the same way. Foreigner has a brilliant and increasingly demanding catalogue of songs to sing and I refuse to give them less than they deserve. So, we’re going to finish strong. I want to make it very clear how grateful and appreciative we are to our audiences all over the world who have supported this band. I’m sure there may be occasions when we’ll do some special appearances, but I think the time is coming for us to live off the road. Thank you all so much!"
- Thu July 6 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Sat July 8 West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Sun July 9 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Tue July 11 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre
- Fri July 14 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Tue July 18 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
- Wed July 19 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Fri July 21 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Sat July 22 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Mon July 24 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Tue July 25 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Fri July 28 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Sat July 29 Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Tue August 1 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Wed August 2 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach
- Fri August 4 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- Sat August 5 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Tue August 8 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- Wed August 9 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Fri August 11 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sat August 12 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Mon August 14 Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Wed August 16 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Fri August 18 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater
- Sun August 20 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Mon August 21 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater
- Wed August 23 Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater
- Thu August 24 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Weds August 30 Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater
- Fri September 1 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
- Sat September 2 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
- Sun September 3 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.