Stevie B, Lisa Lisa join 'Freestyle Colorado Festival'

Another concert has just been added to the summer schedule at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — More than a dozen performers will take the stage in Greenwood Village this summer for the Freestyle Colorado Festival.

Stevie B, Lisa Lisa and Expose will headline the concert on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in the Denver Tech Center.

The festival will also feature Taylor Dayne, Johnny O, Cover Girls, Sweet Sensation, Cynthia, Nocera, Egyptian Lover, Newcleus, Rodney-O and Joey Cooley, the concert's promoter, AEG Presents Rocky Mountains, announced.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. A ticket presale opens Wednesday, May 17, at 11 p.m.

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

