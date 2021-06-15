G-Eazy books Red Rocks concert

The Red Rocks concert schedule is filling up as the live music scene returns in Colorado.

MORRISON, Colo. — G-Eazy is on his way to Colorado.

Rapper, singer and record producer Gerald Earl Gillum, better known as G-Eazy, will headline a just-announced concert at Colorado's storied Red Rocks Amphitheatre this fall.

G-Eazy will be joined by Joyner Lucas, Yung Baby Tate, AllBlack, Kossisko and Jahmed at the show on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Tickets for the all-ages concert go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $60 to $140 plus service fees.

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue increased capacity to 6,300 on Saturday, May 22. Concerts and events happening after June 21 will be sold at full capacity, which is 9,545 people.

NEW SHOW: @G_Eazy lights up #RedRocksCO Oct. 27, 2021 🙌 Tickets on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m.! pic.twitter.com/HOCHGuwP9E — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) June 14, 2021

FEELS GOOD TO BE BACK OUTSIDE 😝 — G-Eazy (@G_Eazy) June 8, 2021

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

