Ganja White Night books 2 nights at Red Rocks

Red Rocks Amphitheatre is looking ahead to spring, adding new shows to the concert schedule.

DENVER — Belgian bass duo Ganja White Night is returning to one of the world's most famous music venues.

Ganja White Night announced its "Wobble Rocks II" concerts will be back at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.

The duo will play unique sets each night for the all-ages performances.

General ticket sales begin Friday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $55 to $90 plus service fees.

A ticket presale opens Thursday, Jan. 5, at 10 a.m. with the code GWNRRX.

Red Rocks' concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

WOBBLE ROCKS IS BACK!!! PRESALE OPENS THURS 1/5 AT 10AM MT WITH CODE GWNRRX pic.twitter.com/qwkPUkYwaW — Ganja White Night (@GanjaWhiteNight) January 3, 2023

Denver Arts & Venues said it will use the winter offseason to make some improvements around the venue. The projects will impact entrances and access to the amphitheater through April 2023.

The Red Rocks Visitor Center will be closed while under construction this winter, but the Trading Post will remain open.

Over the winter, access to the amphitheater will be limited to the North Trail and East Stairs entrances. Park trails will remain open.

