International superstar Garth Brooks first broke a record and then sold out Broncos Stadium at Mile High for his June 8 show. On Friday morning, when tickets went on sale, he nearly sold out the venue by selling over 79,000 in a little over two hours.

By Monday morning, show promoters announced the 80,000-seat venue had been completely sold!

Ticket sales on Friday were a little annoying for those trying online (immediately when tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. there was a 2,000 person wait). However, patience won out and many in Colorado (and likely beyond) got their nearly $100 tickets for the show.

Brooks will play an in-the-round staging show at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on June 8. "In-the-round staging" refers to a flat stage in the middle of the field (or thereabouts) so he could feasibly look at any part of the stadium any time he wanted to.

They're different than the normal backdrop staging everyone is used to from grade school (think of your school play).

