DENVER — If you were one of the people stuck in line behind 2,000-plus others to buy Garth Brooks tickets, you were likely one of the nearly 80,000 who decided to do so on Friday.

According to public relations firm Nancy Seltzer & Associates, the old saying "selling like hotcakes" should probably be "selling like Garth Books tickets." He's sold over 79,000 tickets in just two hours. Tickets went on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

And tickets are still selling.

Brooks will play an in-the-round staging show at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on June 8. "In-the-round staging" refers to a flat stage in the middle of the field (or thereabouts) so he could feasibly look at any part of the stadium any time he wanted to.

They're different than the normal backdrop staging everyone is used to from grade school (think of your school play).

Tickets can still be purchased online only at this link or over the phone via Ticketmaster Express 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000.

Tickets cost $94.95 (one of our staffers - and others on Twitter - had luck with the phone system rather than the website).

