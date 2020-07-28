Garth Brooks 'cannot wait to see you' for 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days

Brooks asked organizers for a 125th buckle to match the buckle from the 100th annual CFD celebration that he wears all the time.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Country music star Garth Brooks is helping the "World's Largest Outdoor Rodeo and Western Celebration" kick off a year-long campaign to support initiatives for its 2021 celebration.

"Hey Cheyenne, Garth Brooks here, proud to say I cannot wait to see you for the 125th," said Brooks in a video message. "I carry my buckle from the 100th everywhere I go. If you've seen us, you've seen me wear it — award shows, album covers, still have that thing."

The 365 to 125 Campaign will continue through July 23, 2021, when the 125th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) is set to begin. Led by the CFD Foundation, the 365 to 125 Campaign will focus on two major projects.

First, a bronze statue of Chris LeDoux is to be added to the sculpture collection at Frontier Park. The sculpture from D. Michael Thomas of Buffalo, Wyoming, memorializes the ties of Chris LeDoux to rodeo, music and CFD history.

"One of my favorite memories is the fact that I got to play with Chris LeDoux, the man," said Brooks. "So I can't thank you for all the gifts you've given me. I'm looking forward to the 125th. I'm looking forward to the fact that it's dedicated to Chris. Can't wait for the unveiling of the statue."

The campaign will also work to refurbish Barn 15 at the CFD Old West Museum, which houses a world-class carriage collection.

"I am going to need a buckle belt to go with my 100, so 125, right next to 100. Thanks for remembering me," said Brooks. "Thanks for giving me some of the greatest moments of my life — to come, as well. I love you guys. Cowboy up."

The 125th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days opens Friday, July 23, 2021 and continues through Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.

Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Ashley McBryde are among the night show concert acts scheduled to perform at Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2021.

The 2020 event was cancelled last month for the first time in its 124-year history.

Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021

Frontier Nights Schedule

Friday, July 23 — TBA

Saturday, July 24 — Thomas Rhett

Sunday, July 25 — TBA

Monday, July 26 — PBR: Last Cowboy Standing

Tuesday, July 27 — PBR: Last Cowboy Standing

Wednesday, July 28 — TBA

Thursday, July 29 — Eric Church with Ashley McBryde

Friday, July 30 — TBA

Saturday, July 31 — Blake Shelton

Held the last full week of July, Cheyenne Frontier Days is a huge, 10-day western celebration. The event has been held since 1897 so that Cheyenne can celebrate its Old West roots.

In addition to the world-class Frontier Nights entertainment acts, the event offers the world's largest outdoor rodeo – which draws the top pros who compete for more than $1 million in prize money.

A Frontier Days belt buckle is among the most coveted prizes in rodeo.

"We’re now shifting our focus to planning for the 125th Daddy of ’em All in 2021. In the meantime we’ll be doing all we can to help our fans and our community stay healthy and remain positive as we all navigate through this difficult time," said Cheyenne Frontier Days earlier this summer.