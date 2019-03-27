DENVER — The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is coming to Colorado! He'll be performing Saturday, June 8 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High!

The show will be in-the-round staging and tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. There is an eight-ticket limit per purchase. You can get some tickets at this link or by calling Ticketmaster Express at either 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000.

Tickets are $94.95 counting all costs and service fees. There will be no venue box office sales or Ticketmaster outlet sales on April 5.

While many know Garth Brooks from the height of his superstardom in the late 1990s, he continues to be active and award-winning (the most recent being iHeartRadio's Artist of the Decade award last month.

Fans may remember the Dec. 2 CBS airing of his "GARTH: LIVE AT NOTRE DAME!" sold-out stadium show.

He's also still putting out new tunes, including the lovely "Stronger Than Me" that he debuted at the CMA Awards (it was a surprise serenade for his wife).

RELATED | The Rolling Stones' 'No Filter' tour coming to Denver in May

RELATED | Who's playing Red Rocks in 2019?

RELATED | Who's coming to Denver Pop Culture Con in 2019?

RELATED | Who's playing Fiddler's Green in 2019?

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS