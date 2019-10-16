DENVER — Country music outlaw Gary Allan has announced his Colorado return in 2020.

Allan will visit Denver’s newest music venue, the Mission Ballroom, on Thursday, April 30.

Tickets for the spring concert stop go on sale Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Prices range from $40 to $125. The show is 16+.

Known for his “signature blend of smoldering vocals, rebellious lyrics and raucous live performances,” Allan has notched five No. 1 singles on country radio and 14 Top 10 hits.

Singer Gary Allen performs at the Hard Rock Live, Sunday, Oct 6, 2013 in Hollywood, Fla

AP Photo/Marc Serota

The Mission Ballroom, a 60,000-square-foot concert space in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood, held its grand opening in early August.

Concert promoter AEG Presents Rocky Mountains says the Mission Ballroom can accommodate 2,200 to 3,950 guests, allowing at least half of the capacity to have access to seating.

The venue is located along Brighton Boulevard, between 40th and 43rd streets, at North Wynkoop.

